Erode MP Ganeshamurthi rushed to hospital in critical condition

March 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

M. Sabari
Ganeshamurthi speaks in Lok Sabha. File

Ganeshamurthi speaks in Lok Sabha. File

The Hindu Bureau

Erode Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior leader A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, was on Sunday rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition.

According to the police, the family members of Mr. Ganeshamurthi, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Erode, saw him vomiting and by the time they rushed to his aid, he was found lying in an unconscious state. They immediately admitted him to a private hospital in Erode. Doctors there administered first aid and referred the MP to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Hospital sources claimed Mr. Ganeshamurthi was in a critical condition.  

Functionaries from various political parties, including Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, Modakurichi MLA C. Saraswathi from BJP, and former Minister K.V. Ramalingam from AIADMK, visited the MP at the hospital. 

Erode town police are investigating the incident. Police sources said they were yet to receive a complaint from the MP’s family members.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi was denied a party ticket this time. The MDMK was allotted the Tiruchi Lok Sabha seat by the DMK.

