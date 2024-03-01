Erode Mayor presents ₹3.33 crore surplus budget for 2024-25

March 01, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - ERODE

Erode Mayor S. Nagarathinam on Friday, March 1, 2024, presented a ₹3.33 crore surplus budget for the financial year 2024–25. The total value of the estimated revenue receipts and capital receipts is ₹650.37 crore while the estimated expenditure stood at ₹647.04 crore.

Presenting the budget in the presence of Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, councillors and officials, the Mayor said the estimate of various taxes for 2024-25 was: property tax at ₹70.18 crore, professional tax at ₹7.20 crore, revenue from leases at ₹11.94 crore and service and other taxes at ₹63.10 crore. The estimated income through subsidies and loans is ₹387.80 crore, the Mayor added.

The Mayor said the new bus stand established at Solar, at a cost of ₹63.50 crore, would help commuters travel to southern districts, adding that the bus stand would be functional soon. She also said that a proposal has been submitted to establish another bus stand on Sathy Road and the process was in the final stage.

Road repairs

The Mayor said damaged roads spanning 36.79 km would be repaired at ₹15.22 crore while 8.79 km of mud road would be converted as tar-topped roads this financial year. Ms. Nagarathinam said steps were being taken to supply drinking water round-the-clock to residents in all 60 wards, and administrative sanction had been received to implement this project at a cost of ₹20.47 crore. “Under the guidance of the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), the project will be implemented to ensure 135 litres per capita per day,” she said.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said that of all the corporations in the State, Erode Corporation was selected by the Government of India for its best sanitation and water management practices under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. “The Mayor will receive the award from the President of India on March 5,” he added. The Commissioner said due to an increase in property taxes and an increase in tax collection from 60% to 76%, the corporation was able to present a surplus and positive budget. “Our aim is to increase the property tax receipt to ₹100 crore,” he said.

AIADMK councillors claimed that the budget was not satisfactory and staged a walkout.