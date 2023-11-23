Erode Corporation’s modern bus terminal at Solar to be ready by February 2024

November 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Erode Corporation plans to complete the construction of a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram by February next year. Almost 70% of the works are over, say officials in the Corporation.

More than one lakh passengers use the existing Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road every day with nearly 4,100 buses, including mofussil and inter city services, being operated from it per day.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited submitted a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area that pointed out the need for bus stands on city outskirts to ease traffic on city roads and also pave the way for overall development. Hence, the State government announced a project to establish the terminal at Solar on Karur Bypass Road. Foundation stone was laid on August 18, 2022, and the terminal was planned on 19.9 acres at ₹63.50 crore.

Buses heading towards south-bound districts like Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari were planned to be operated from the terminal and work was scheduled to be completed by end of June next year. Work began to establish the terminal with a total built up area of 12,247 sq.m.

Besides, the terminal would have 134 shops, 63 bus bays, space to park 883 two-wheelers, an auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloak room and other amenities for passengers.

A senior Corporation engineer told The Hindu wiring works, fire prevention systems, doors and windows, concrete laying bays and construction works on the first floor were going on. “Less than 30% works are being carried out that will be completed by February 2024,” the official said.