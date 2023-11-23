HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation’s modern bus terminal at Solar to be ready by February 2024

November 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Work is under way to construct a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode.

Work is under way to construct a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Erode Corporation plans to complete the construction of a modern bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram by February next year. Almost 70% of the works are over, say officials in the Corporation.

More than one lakh passengers use the existing Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road every day with nearly 4,100 buses, including mofussil and inter city services, being operated from it per day.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited submitted a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area that pointed out the need for bus stands on city outskirts to ease traffic on city roads and also pave the way for overall development. Hence, the State government announced a project to establish the terminal at Solar on Karur Bypass Road. Foundation stone was laid on August 18, 2022, and the terminal was planned on 19.9 acres at ₹63.50 crore.

Buses heading towards south-bound districts like Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari were planned to be operated from the terminal and work was scheduled to be completed by end of June next year. Work began to establish the terminal with a total built up area of 12,247 sq.m.

Besides, the terminal would have 134 shops, 63 bus bays, space to park 883 two-wheelers, an auto parking stand with space for 100 vehicles, reservation counters, toilets, hotels, cloak room and other amenities for passengers.

A senior Corporation engineer told The Hindu wiring works, fire prevention systems, doors and windows, concrete laying bays and construction works on the first floor were going on. “Less than 30% works are being carried out that will be completed by February 2024,” the official said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.