Erode district registers 97.42 pass percentage in Class XII examinations

May 06, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

Erode district registered an overall pass percentage of 97.42 in the Class XII public examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 96.98.

Of the 21,226 students who appeared for the exams held in March, 20,678 have passed. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 96.72, girls recorded 98.03%. Pass percentage of the schools are as follows: government - 94.94, tribal welfare - 92.73, municipal - 91.84, aided - 98.48, self-finance - 99.38, and matriculation - 99.79.

A total of 97 schools produced 100% results; government schools - 24, aided – five, municipal – one, matriculation – 62, and self-finance – seven schools.

Subject-wise centum scored by students were Tamil – six, Physics – 41, Chemistry – 21, Biology – eight, Maths – 130, Botany – one, Zoology – three, Computer Science – 459, Computer Application – 154, Economics – 164, Commerce – 302, Accountancy – 136, Business Maths – 17, Statistics – five, and History – one.

In the hill areas, the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Bargur registered a pass percentage of 95.45, while the tribal school at Hasanur registered 97.37%. Pass percentage of the government higher secondary schools in Kadambur hills: KalKadambur - 90.79, and Basunavapuram - 100; Talavadi hills: Mallankuli - 88.89, Kottamalam - 93.33, and Panakahalli - 96.30; Bargur hills: Oosur 95.65, and Devarmalai - 97.96.