GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Erode district registers 97.42 pass percentage in Class XII examinations

May 06, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A Plus Two student, who scored school first, being felicitated at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam in Erode on Monday.

A Plus Two student, who scored school first, being felicitated at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Erode district registered an overall pass percentage of 97.42 in the Class XII public examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 96.98.

Of the 21,226 students who appeared for the exams held in March, 20,678 have passed. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 96.72, girls recorded 98.03%. Pass percentage of the schools are as follows: government - 94.94, tribal welfare - 92.73, municipal - 91.84, aided - 98.48, self-finance - 99.38, and matriculation - 99.79.

A total of 97 schools produced 100% results; government schools - 24, aided – five, municipal – one, matriculation – 62, and self-finance – seven schools.

Subject-wise centum scored by students were Tamil – six, Physics – 41, Chemistry – 21, Biology – eight, Maths – 130, Botany – one, Zoology – three, Computer Science – 459, Computer Application – 154, Economics – 164, Commerce – 302, Accountancy – 136, Business Maths – 17, Statistics – five, and History – one.

In the hill areas, the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Bargur registered a pass percentage of 95.45, while the tribal school at Hasanur registered 97.37%. Pass percentage of the government higher secondary schools in Kadambur hills: KalKadambur - 90.79, and Basunavapuram - 100; Talavadi hills: Mallankuli - 88.89, Kottamalam - 93.33, and Panakahalli - 96.30; Bargur hills: Oosur 95.65, and Devarmalai - 97.96.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.