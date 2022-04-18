Erode Corporation receives award for micro-compost project

Kunal Kumar (second left), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Surat Mayor Hemali Kalpeshkumar Boghawala (third right) presenting the award to M. Pitchaimuthu (left), City Data Officer, Erode Smart City Mission, and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar (right) at a function held in Surat on Monday.

Erode Corporation was presented the ‘India Smart Cities Award (ISAC) 2020’ for effectively implementing micro-compost projects at a function held at Surat in Gujarat on Monday.

Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Surat Mayor Hemali Kalpeshkumar Boghawala presented the award to Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and M. Pitchaimuthu, City Data Officer, Erode Smart City Mission.

The Corporation is one among the 100 cities in the country selected by the ministry in the fourth round on January 19, 2018, for implementing smart city projects. In the ‘Built Environment’ project theme.

Erode has been selected for its micro-composting networks and bagged third place. About 165 tonnes of solid waste are generated every day in the in the Corporation of which 75 tonnes are biodegradable, 72 tonnes are non-biodegradable, six tonnes of that can be recyclable, half-a-metric tonnes of electric waste, one tonnes of hazardous waste and two tonnes of debris. Organic waste is taken to the 24 micro-compost centres and processed and converted as manure and distributed to farmers and the public at free of cost. The award was presented for effective implementation of the project in the country.

Also, of the nine cities announced in the fourth round, Erode has been recognised for its performance. Hence, another award was also presented on the occasion.