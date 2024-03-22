EPFO and ESIC to redress grievances of stakeholders on March 27

March 22, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to redress the grievances of the stakeholders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, the two organisations have decided to jointly conduct an outreach programme named Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, on March 27 from 10 a.m., in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiris districts, to address stakeholder concerns.

In Coimbatore, it will be held at M/s United Institute of Technology, Periyanaickenpalayam. In Tirupur, the venue is MS Apparels, Muthanampalayam, while the Erode location is India Dyeing Mills P Ltd, Bhavani Main Road, and in the Nilgiris, Kotagiri Public School will host the event.

For details, email to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or call 0422-2362329. EPFO grievances can be addressed by emailing ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.