GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO and ESIC to redress grievances of stakeholders on March 27

March 22, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to redress the grievances of the stakeholders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, the two organisations have decided to jointly conduct an outreach programme named Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, on March 27 from 10 a.m., in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiris districts, to address stakeholder concerns.

In Coimbatore, it will be held at M/s United Institute of Technology, Periyanaickenpalayam. In Tirupur, the venue is MS Apparels, Muthanampalayam, while the Erode location is India Dyeing Mills P Ltd, Bhavani Main Road, and in the Nilgiris, Kotagiri Public School will host the event.

For details, email to benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or call 0422-2362329. EPFO grievances can be addressed by emailing ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.