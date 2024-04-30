GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eleven TNAU alumni clear competitive exams of Union, State governments

April 30, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File photo

Eleven former students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, have cleared competitive examinations of the Central and State governments this year.

Subashkarthik from Tirunelveli District has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam for posting in Indian Police Service, and Oviya from Dindigul district has passed the Indian Revenue Service exam.

15 TNAU research scholars bag DST-Inspire Fellowships

Out of the rest who had cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams — Ganthiriya and Nithya are posted in the cadre of Deputy Collector, Vignesh in Deputy Superintendent of Police cadre, Ajithkumar as Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Vaishali and Indra Priyadarshini as Assistant commissioners in Commercial Taxes.

At a felicitation function held at the TNAU on Tuesday, the achievers shared their experiences with a gathering of 600 undergraduate students.

Felicitating the students, V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, said the learning resources that the university was equipped with has been of immense utility for the students to prepare and succeed in competitive examinations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.