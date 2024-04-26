GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

15 TNAU research scholars bag DST-Inspire Fellowships

April 26, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen research scholars of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, have won the prestigious Inspire (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Fellowships supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The fellowship for five years entailed a financial assistance of ₹37,000 a month, in addition to an annual contingency allowance for taking up research work. Research scholars of Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Plant Physiology, Agricultural Meteorology, Agricultural Entomology, Agricultural Machinery and Energy Technology, Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Silviculture and Resource Management, Seed Science and Technology and Genetics and Plant Breeding received the fellowship, a release said.

A felicitation function was organised at the university to honour the 15 research scholars on Thursday.

N. Senthil, Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, attributed the progress being made by research scholars in securing the prestigious scholarships to the Think Tank meetings the university had been organising to scrutinise research topics and approve advisory committees as soon as the scholar registered for research credits, to enable them to pitch effective proposals to various funding agencies.

V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised on three important components for securing the fellowship: curriculum vitae of the student and mentor, and the winning proposal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.