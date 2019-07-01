Elephants destroy banana crops

Over 200 standing banana crops were destroyed by wild elephants at a farm land in Bhavani Sagar here on Sunday.

Over 20 elephants were found in the Vilamundi forest range at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and they invade crops during night hours at lands located near the forest area. Two elephants crossed the Sathyamangalam – Mettupalayam Main Road and entered Karithottampalayam village in the early hours and invaded the crops belonging to Rangasamy. The elephants destroyed the trees and ate the bananas. Hearing the sound, villagers gathered and blast crackers and chased them back into the forest.

Villagers said that elephants did not enter farm lands in the past three years and had started coming now causing fear among them. They added that crops in the village were frequently raided by the wild elephants and wanted steps to be taken to prevent them from entering the village. They also wanted compensation for the damaged crops to be distributed immediately.