Coimbatore

Elephant kills forest guard in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

more-in

Officials said that an elephant chased the guard and trampled him to death

A forest guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bhavani Sagar Range of Sathyamangalam Forest Division on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Kothamangalam beat in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) when the guard Mahendran, along with a team of forest personnel, was patrolling the forest area near Pudubeerkadavu tribal settlement. Officials said that an elephant chased Mahendran and trampled him to death and the efforts of other personnel to chase the elephant did not yield result.

Later, the wild elephants in the area were chased away and the body was retrieved and taken to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
wildlife
Coimbatore
Erode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 5:00:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/elephant-kills-forest-guard-in-sathyamangalam-tiger-reserve/article30380973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY