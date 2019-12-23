Elephant kills forest guard in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

A forest guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bhavani Sagar Range of Sathyamangalam Forest Division on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Kothamangalam beat in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) when the guard Mahendran, along with a team of forest personnel, was patrolling the forest area near Pudubeerkadavu tribal settlement. Officials said that an elephant chased Mahendran and trampled him to death and the efforts of other personnel to chase the elephant did not yield result.

Later, the wild elephants in the area were chased away and the body was retrieved and taken to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem.