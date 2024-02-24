GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant herd damages coconut trees in village in Erode district

Residents of Mallankuzhi village in Talavadi Hills say their standing crops and trees are frequently raided by elephants; they asked for elephant-proof trenches to be maintained properly in their locality

February 24, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant caused extensive damage to coconut trees on the land of a farmer in Mallankuzhi village in Talavadi Hills, Erode

The elephant caused extensive damage to coconut trees on the land of a farmer in Mallankuzhi village in Talavadi Hills, Erode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A herd of elephants that strayed into a farm in Mallankuzhi village, Talavadi Hills in Erode district, damaged coconut trees, on the night of Friday, February 23, 2024.

Village residents said a group of elephants, numbering over 15, ventured out of the Jeerahalli Forest Range and entered the farm, owned by Subramani, 48, at 10 p.m. The herd caused extensive damage to the trees. Farmers, along with other village residents, attempted to drive the elephants back into the forest, but succeeded only after four hours. The herd returned to the forest at 2 a.m. on Saturday, after which vilkage residents left the farm.

Residents said their standing crops and trees were frequently raided by elephants and demanded that the existing elephant-proof-trenches be maintained properly and new trenches be dug so that animals do not enter farm lands. They also wanted compensation to be given to the farmers whose crops were damaged by the animals.

