HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election observer reviews summary revision exercise in Dharmapuri

November 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Election observer for Dharmapuri K.S. Palaniswami chaired a consultative meeting on special summary revision of voter rolls at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri along with Collector K. Shanthi on Saturday.

Election observer for Dharmapuri K.S. Palaniswami chaired a consultative meeting on special summary revision of voter rolls at the Collectorate in Dharmapuri along with Collector K. Shanthi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A consultative meeting on the special summary revision of electoral rolls was chaired by election observer for Dharmapuri .K.S. Palaniswami and presided over by Collector K. Shanthi at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The receipt of applications for the summary revisions that is being carried out through special camps starting Saturday and Sunday (November 4 and 5) and continuing on November 18 and 19 were also discussed at the meeting.

The revision exercise with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date is currently under way with special camps lined up this month.

The election observer ascertained the exercise undertaken by the assistant polling officers and polling officers for inclusion, deletion of names, and corrections to voter details among others.

Earlier, Mr.Palaniswami instructed the officials to carry out the exercise with utmost care and ensure the applications received for the revision – 2024 are processed and final electoral list is released.

Public may access www.nvsp.in and apply online for corrections to voter details or alternatively access the Voter Helpline App on mobile phone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.