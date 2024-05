May 02, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Namakkal

An 80-year-old elderly woman was killed after a goods train hit her while she crossed the railway track on Wednesday. P. Nagayammal (80), a resident of Murungapatti near Rasipuram, was on her way to her granddaughter’s house and was crossing the railway track when a goods train passing by hit her, killing her on the spot. Salem Railway Police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.