Eight killed as tourist bus plunges off hairpin bend in the Nilgiris

The bus with 55 tourists was returning to Tenkasi

September 30, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Rohan Premkumar
The bus which fell off the road at Marapalam on the Coonoor -Mettupalayam national highways on Saturday evening.

The bus which fell off the road at Marapalam on the Coonoor -Mettupalayam national highways on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Eight persons were killed after a tourist bus plunged off the ninth hairpin bend along the Coonoor to Mettupalayam road near Marapallam on late Saturday evening.

Five among the deceased persons were identifed as V. Nithin, 15, S. Babykala, 36, S.Murugesan, 65, P. Muppidathy, 67, R. Kowsalya, 29.

Police sources said the accident occurred when the bus containing 55 tourists from Tenkasi was returning from Udhagamandam.

Two more persons were said to be in a serious condition and were undergoing treatment, the officials added.

