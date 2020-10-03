Efforts on to improve livelihood of tribal people

Scientists from the Sugarcane Breeding Institute reached out to tribal people in villages near Periyanaickenpalayam to improve their livelihood.

A release from Principal Scientist and Head, Extension, of the institute T. Rajula Shanthy said that a team got in touch with tribal people in Neelampathi, Mottiyur, Ookkaiyanoor, Ookapatti, Domnur and Sembukarai to understand their needs and offer livelihood security.

The institute took up the programme with financial support from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

And, based on its interaction with the villagers, the team gave them hybrid seeds, tissue-cultured banana plants, coconut seedlings, moringa and a few other plants, agriculture implements like country plough, power sprayers, tarpaulins, etc.

The team would soon hand over five sewing machines to as many women who underwent courses in tailoring. This was a project that the institute had taken up under participatory mode, the release said and added that the team would soon reach out to people in tribal villages near Karamadai as well.