Education loans disbursed in Dharmapuri

November 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Education loans to the tune of ₹10.83 crore were disbursed to 93 students in the district on Friday. This has increased the education loan disbursement to a total of ₹23.13 crore to over 370 students in the fiscal of 2023-24.

According to the district administration, there have been sustained efforts to augment education loan disbursement in the district, which was low in comparison with other districts. In its wake, sustained awareness campaigns were conducted to augment education loan demands and disbursements.

Disbursing loans, Collector K. Shanthi called upon students to apply for education loans by registering on www.vidyalakshmi.co.in and contacting the service bank concerned. Students with Dharmapuri as domicile district, and pursuing higher education by way of graduation and postgraduation in engineering, nursing, pharmacy, arts and science are invited to apply.