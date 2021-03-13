ECI deputes six expenditure observers for Coimbatore

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed six Indian Revenue Service officers to act as expenditure observers for the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, said a release from the district administration.

Amitabh Shah would be the expenditure observer for the Mettupalayam Assembly constituency and he could be reached on 94899-46723; Mahesh G. Jiwade for Sulur and Thondamuthur and he could be reached on 94899-46724; Vijay Kumar Singh for Kavundampalayam and Coimbatore North and he could be reached on 94899-46725; Shashank Dwivedi for Coimbatore South and he could be reached on 94899-46728; Hitendra P. Ninawe for Singanallur and Kinathukadavu and he could be reached on 94899-46727, and Ram Krishn Kedia for Pollachi and Valparai constituencies and he could be reached on 94899-46726.

The release also said that at the meeting the IRS officers had with the District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani it was decided that the expenditure made thus far should be accounted for against respective political parties and after nomination, the expenditure should be accounted for against the candidate concerned.

While asking teams assigned for monitoring expenditure to be vigilant, the release asked prospective candidates to open separate bank accounts and route all their expenditure only through that account. The release also asked the candidates to furnish receipts for expenditure made so as to furnish them as and when asked for.

To the bankers, the district administration said they should furnish high value transaction and cash transaction over ₹1 lakh. It also asked them to report withdrawal of over ₹ 10 lakh, ensure that agencies engaged in refilling cash in ATMs carried proper documents and asked flying squads to alert Income Tax officials to report seizure worth over ₹ 10 lakh.

The release also appealed to the public to report expenditure-related violations to the officers concerned.

Cash seized

The flying squad and static surveillance teams in Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency seized ₹ 1.50 lakh in cash. In Sulur constituency, the teams seized ₹ 1.02 lakh. The total cash seizure thus far was ₹ 58.39 lakh, the sources added.