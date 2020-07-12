Coimbatore

Eateries warned against violating norms

The Salem Corporation has warned of stern action against businesses operating beyond timings permitted by State government.

According to a release, eateries can operate between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and other businesses can operate between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. except on complete lockdown days.

The Corporation advised businesses here to operate only on timings permitted by the State government following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Corporation officials said that facilities for hand sanitation should be available outside the shop and all staff should wear masks during work and maintain physical distance.

According to Corporation officials, 40 teams have been deployed in Corporation limits to monitor whether businesses are adhering to the guidelines.

