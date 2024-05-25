E-bicycles for tourists at Yercaud for the summer festival

The Forest Department has arranged 20 E-bicycles for tourists coming for the Yercaud summer festival and flower show.

The 47th Yercaud summer festival and flower show were inaugurated on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday. As part of the festival, every day various competitions were conducted for tourists in the hill station. On Friday, trekking activities were held as part of the festival. In the activity, 34 people participated, and they reached Yercaud from Kondappanaickenpatti via Gundur. Trekking activities will also be held on the final day of the festival.

Likewise, bicycle race competitions were held as part of the festival on Friday and in this race, participants participated with e-bicycles. The race flagged off at Eco Park, passed via Yercaud Bus Stand, Anna Park, Yercaud Lake, and again reached Eco Park.

Forest officials said that for the benefit of tourists coming to Yercaud, 20 e-bicycles were available at Eco Park. Willing tourists shall pay ₹1,000 as a deposit and hand over their original Aadhaar card to the department to get the e-bicycle. The department charges ₹100 per hour for the e-bicyles. Ten E-bicycles each for men and women, were available at the eco-park in Yercaud, officials added.

On Friday, football matches, medicine ball throws for women, 50-metre running races, and throwball competition were conducted for tourists. On behalf of the Tourism and Culture Department, Bharatanatyam and folk dance programmes were conducted..