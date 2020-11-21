Coimbatore

DVAC raids sub-registrar office in Hosur

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance of Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the premises of a sub-registrar office in Hosur and seized about ₹3.86 lakh of unaccounted cash.

Based on a tip-off, the DVAC team led by DSP Krishnarajan conducted the raids on the premises on M.G.Road and seized the cash. The officials have registered case against sub-registrar Paneerselvam and joint-sub registrar Nehru. Further investigation is on.

