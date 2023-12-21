GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC nabs officials for bribery in Namakkal

December 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant executive engineer and an assistant engineer attached to the Tami Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were arrested for bribery in Namakkal on Thursday.

M. Selvaraj (45), a farmer based in Veppadai in Namakkal District, approached the Veppadai Tangedco office to get a power connection for his farm. When assistant engineer S. Ranjith (40) and assistant executive engineer S. Muthusamy (57) demanded a bribe of ₹35,000, Selvaraj approached Namakkal DVAC officials, and as per their directions, handed over the bribe amount to officials. DVAC officials nabbed the two officials immediately, registered a case and arrested them.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.