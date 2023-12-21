DVAC nabs officials for bribery in Namakkal

December 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Namakkal

An assistant executive engineer and an assistant engineer attached to the Tami Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were arrested for bribery in Namakkal on Thursday.

M. Selvaraj (45), a farmer based in Veppadai in Namakkal District, approached the Veppadai Tangedco office to get a power connection for his farm. When assistant engineer S. Ranjith (40) and assistant executive engineer S. Muthusamy (57) demanded a bribe of ₹35,000, Selvaraj approached Namakkal DVAC officials, and as per their directions, handed over the bribe amount to officials. DVAC officials nabbed the two officials immediately, registered a case and arrested them.