DRUCC calls for restoration of Coimbatore-Bodinayakanur train

July 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: A request for restoration of the Coimbatore- Bodinayakanur unreserved express was made on behalf of the travelling public of Coimbatore during the recent meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC).

Citing the demands articulated by travellers from both sides, N Subramanian, DRUCC member from Coimbatore, said there used to be enormous patronage for the train when it was operated long back. The reason why it was withdrawn was not known, he said.

Mr. Subramanian brought to the notice of the Salem Railway Division the disappointment of senior citizens over discontinuation of concession on the ticket fare all of a sudden.

After renaming the passenger and fast passenger trains as unreserved express ,the fare also has been revised abnormally.

There is a strong demand from the public for restoration of nominal fare which will benefit millions of common people, he said.

Mr. Subramanian sought to know why the task of issuing tickets at Podanur Railway Junction had been entrusted with contract staff.

Citing the encouraging tourist patronage for the second train operated as special service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam (No. 06171/ 06172) at 9.10 a.m., Mr. Subramanian said there were strong expectations from the travellers for making it permanent.

Mr. Subramanian also sought to know the status of the purported move by the Indian Railways to rename the Podanur Railway junction as Coimbatore South

