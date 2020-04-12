Drones come in handy for surveillance

With having to cover large areas as containment zones and for surveillance of illegal distillation, use of drones have come handy for Salem Rural police here in enforcing the prohibitory orders.

14 cases are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here and of them, seven cases are from Salem rural limits. Police have set up containment zones at three places in Mettur, one zone in Tharamangalam, one in Edappadi and Thamammpatti were positive cases have been reported.

Containment zones have been set up for five kilometres were positive cases were reported and besides police deployment, drones are also used for surveillance here.

According to officials, over 11,000 houses are being monitored in the containment zones here.

Superintendent of Police for Salem S.Deepa Ganiger said, “the containment zones include an area of five kilometres and for the first few kilometres, all entry and exit points are sealed, and all shops are closed. Health officials are conducting door -to-door checks. For delivery of essentials, revenue officials and their volunteers are ensuring it.”

According to police, nearly 20 personnel are deployed at a zone for surveillance here and Dr.Ganiger said that all of them have been complusorily asked to use masks and sanitisers.

Dr.Ganiger said that drones have been very helpful in monitoring the containment zones and surveillance of prohibitory orders. “Drones have been very helpful in enforcing the orders, especially in illegal distillation. They are taken on need basis and used for surveillance at zones and to identify distillation here”, she said.

A senior police official said that in rural areas were police aren’t able to reach, drones have been very helpful.

Police said that people venturing out unnecessarily get alerted noticing drones and they disperse immediately fearing that their visuals could be used to register cases. Drones have also been helpful for identifying illegal distillation in areas like Yercaud and Kalvaryan Hills here.

Since the beginning of lockdown, police have registered 628 cases in relation with illegal distillation and have arrested 656 persons and seized 4 four-wheelers and 27 two-wheelers here. Dr.Ganiger has warned of stern action against them under Bootleggers Act.

Dr. Ganiger said that once the lockdown is over, they may consider procuring few drones for the department and registering them.