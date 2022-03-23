DRM inaugurates facilities at Mettupalayam, Tiruppur railway stations

A. Gautam Srinivas (second left), Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division, commissioning a high-speed diesel-fired locomotive at the Mettupalayam Railway Station in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Salem Division A. Gautam Srinivas on Wednesday inaugurated various facilities and inspected Mettupalayam and Tiruppur railway stations.

A release said he inaugurated a water recycling plant and an automatic organic waste composting plant at Mettupalayam Railway Station. Constructed at a cost of ₹ 21.65 lakh, the water recycling plant at Mettupalayam is capable of recycling 25 KLD (Kilo Litres per Day) or 25,000 litres of water per day. The automatic organic waste composting plant is capable of processing 250 kg of organic waste per day and takes 21 days for composting of organic waste.

Mr. Srinivas also commissioned a high-speed diesel-fired locomotive at the station, which was recently converted from a furnace oil-fired X-Class steam locomotive by the Steam Loco Shed, Coonoor. He also released two books – a coffee table book on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and a technical guide for X-Class steam locomotives – during his visit, according to the release.

At the Tiruppur Railway Station, the DRM inaugurated a water recycling plant with a capacity of 50 KLD and inspected the installation of an escalator on the railway station premises.