DRI sleuth gets award

P. Kannabiran, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Regional Unit, Coimbatore, has received the Presidential award for the specially distinguished record of service for the year from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an investiture function organised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Bengaluru recently. The award is conferred on officers who have consistently showed excellent performance during the day-to-day work.. The officer has been serving in DRI Coimbatore since 2011. He has played a key role in the seizure of 502 kg of foreign origin gold out of which 342 kg of gold was recovered and seized at various coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and about 160 kg of gold at various airports in South India.

He also has a very prominent role in the seizure of about 100 tonnes of red sanders logs, a prohibited item and has played an important role in the seizure of narcotics substances. Mr. Kannabiran also has seized 477 fresh water turtles at Tuticorin which were attempted to be exported by sea in concealment. As much as he has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the anti-smuggling front, the officer has also been the reason for the detection of commercial frauds./