Draft Master Plan for Coimbatore submitted to government

October 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Coimbatore district administration has submitted to the State government a draft Master Plan for Coimbatore city

Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore district administration has submitted a draft Master Plan to the Tamil Nadu government.

The government had asked for the draft Plan by the end of September. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu that the draft Plan was submitted to the government and public comments will be sought on it after getting the government’s approval.

Rajesh Lund, vice president of The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the draft should be published at the earliest so that land owners get to know details of their sites. The process should go on without any delay. A lot of people are individually approaching the government now for land reclassification. The government should get feedback from the public, incorporate all the proposed infrastructure works - metro rail and flyovers - apart from the changes suggested by the public and finalise it. “It should be a broad based work and a comprehensive plan,” he said.

Details being collected to revise Coimbatore Master Plan, say officials

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said a draft was prepared earlier too. At least the current draft plan should be finalised and implemented. The Master Plan for Coimbatore was last prepared over 30 years ago. With regard to Coimbatore, the Master Plan and the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority should be implemented at the earliest for development of the district. With no Master Plan, industries face delays in getting land classification conversion. The present government initiated steps to finalise the Master Plan as soon as it came to power. But, there is hardly any progress, he said.

