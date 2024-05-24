Draft guideline values for Coimbatore to be published shortly

The Registration Department, which has taken up an exercise to rationalise guideline values across the State, will publish the draft guideline values in Coimbatore registration district soon and it will be open for public viewing for at least two weeks.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and the Registration Department officials had a meeting here on Thursday to review the draft guideline values that the Department had rationalised in 324 villages under 21 sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore registration district.

This includes 103 villages under eight sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore north, 190 villages under nine sub-registrar offices in Coimbatore south, 25 villages of three sub-registrar offices in Tiruppur, and six villages of one sub-registrar office in Gobi.

S. Prabhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Coimbatore, said this was an exercise to set right the anomalies in guideline values. The draft values would be displayed at the sub-registrar offices and online for the public to submit their views.

A press release from the district administration said the values were revised based on field visits, public opinion, and data available. For agriculture lands, the location, category, and water source were taken into consideration and for residential lands, the location of commercial and industrial buildings nearby were also studied.