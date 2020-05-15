Coimbatore

Domestic air cargo movement expected to get a fillip

Products related to healthcare and essential needs are sent from Coimbatore

With a flight arriving at Coimbatore International Airport every day to carry domestic cargo and industrial activity resuming in the district, domestic air cargo movement is expected to pick up in the coming days.

Industry and official sources said the SpiceJet flight comes to Coimbatore every day in the morning and covers a few cities. From Bengaluru or Chennai, the cargo can be sent to other metropolitan cities.

The aim is to give confidence to industries in smaller cities that air cargo facility is available during lockdown period too. The flight can carry nearly 2.5 tonnes of cargo.

It also brings cargo from other cities to Coimbatore, though the volume is very low now.

With the lockdown, there is no domestic movement of perishables - flowers and vegetables - by flights. Currently, products related to healthcare sector and essential needs are sent from here. Industries across the region, including Tiruppur and Erode, can make use of the daily flight.

Industrial activity has just commenced in Coimbatore district. Those who had finished products had taken permission during the lockdown and moved the goods. So, only the prudcts that are partially completed will be shipped in the near future. The other industries will take some more time. But, if there is better awareness among trade and industry in the region that domestic air cargo movement is possible now, the demand for the service will go up, the sources said.

Some industries are using surface transport to move goods from Chennai or Bengaluru. These units can make use of the flight facility. Gold is another major commodity that is brought to Coimbatore by air by the jewellery units. These units have also just re-started work. And purchase of bullion is expected to go up in the coming days, the sources added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/domestic-air-cargo-movement-expected-to-get-a-fillip/article31596389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY