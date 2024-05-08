GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dog show to be held in Udhagamandalam on May 10

Published - May 08, 2024 07:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South of India Kennel Club is set to conduct the 134th and 135th Sheila Naharawar Memorial All Breeds Championship Dog Shows, on May 11 and 12, and 102nd Obedience Trials and Golden Retriever, Dachshund and Great Dane speciality show on May 10, at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam.

Over 400 dogs belonging to 56 different breeds will be participating in the event.

The dogs are to be judged by eminent FCI judges across the globe - Mario Magsaysay from Philippines, Alex Zee of Taiwan, and Chua Ming Kok of Singapore. The Obedience Trials are to be judged by Patrick Wong of Singapore.

The dog show will see a large number of rare breeds like Bichon Frieze, English Pointer, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Basenji, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Indian Breeds like Caravan Hound, Chippiparai, Combai, Kanni, Mudhol Hound, Pashmi, and Rajapalayam.

