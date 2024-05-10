GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dog show begins in Ooty

Published - May 10, 2024 06:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 102nd obedience trials as well as the Golden Retriever, Daschund and Great Dane speciality dog shows were held in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Rajini Krishnamurthy, president of the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC), said that 31 entries took part in the obedience trials, that was judged by Patrick Wong from Singapore. A total of 48 Golden Retrievers, 69 Daschunds and 50 Great Danes took part in the speciality dog shows, she added.

The 134th and 135th Sheila Naharawar Memorial All Breeds Championship Dog Shows are to be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. Over 400 dogs from 56 different breeds will take part in the events.

Ms. Krishnamurthy said that all the shows are being judged by foreign judges - Mario Magsaysay from Philippines, Alex Zee of Taiwan, Chua Ming Kok of Singapore and Patrick Wong of Singapore.

Dog breeds such as the Bichon Frieze, English Pointer, Rhodesian Ridheback, Basenji, Cavalier King and Charles Spaniel, as well as Indian breeds like the Caravan Hound, Chippiparai, Combai, Kanni, Mudhol Hound, Pashmi and Rajapalayam will be participating in the shows.

