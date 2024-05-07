GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Doctor found dead at Salem Govt. Hospital

May 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old doctor at the Department of Cardiology at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital was found dead inside the hospital bathroom here on Tuesday.

R. Arunagiri of Madurantakam taluk in Kancheepuram district had completed his Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme and was serving as an SS trainee student at the department. According to police, he went to the bathroom at 11 a.m. but did not return. At 3 p.m., his colleagues found him lying unconscious. They checked him and found him dead. The cause of death will be known after a postmortem examination, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.