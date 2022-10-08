DMK MPs failed to raise AIIMS issue in Parliament, says EPS

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that DMK MPs failed to raise the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issue in Parliament.

The former Chief Minister, who arrived at Omalur on Saturday, held discussions with the party functionaries.

When asked about the Union government not providing funds for Madurai AIIMS, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK has 38 MPs in Parliament. Why did they not discuss this issue or raise it in Parliament? While the AIADMK had MPs, we stalled Parliament for several days during the Cauvery issue, despite our alliance with the BJP. We continuously urge the Union government in this regard on behalf of the AIADMK.

When asked about the DMK’s allegations that he had link in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case and the case being transferred to the CB-CID, Mr. Palaniswami stated that AIADMK only arrested and remanded the accused in that case. But DMK helped the accused persons get bail. “I charge the media with spreading wrong information about the AIADMK and its functionaries. They (the government) could not find anything in this case, and to extend the investigation, the case was transferred,” Mr. Palaniswami said.