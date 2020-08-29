DMK MLA accuses government of failing to contain COVID-19 spread

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA representing Singanallur constituency and the party’s east unit in-charge N. Karthik on Saturday accused the State Government and Coimbatore district administration of having failed to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“The Government that said that lockdown was the solution to contain the spread and the district administration that implemented it had not done enough as the number of cases is greater than what it was in March, when it imposed the lockdown,” he told journalists at a press meet.
The district administration did not properly enforce the lockdown restriction. It did not perform as many tests as required to contain the infection. It also delayed declaration of results. The administration did not show transparency in its COVID-19 management.
As a result, the number of cases had increased, particularly in the recent past, Mr. Karthik said and added that the administration’s failure only exposed the State Government’s poor strategy in managing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the increase in cases in Coimbatore, people were scared. It was the district administration that should restore confidence in people but it appeared clueless. It should clearly tell the people if it had enough beds, ventilators, doctors and paramedical staff to meet spike in cases, as it had predicted.
Mr. Karthik also accused the Coimbatore Corporation officials of using COVID-19 as an opportunity to violate orders, bypass norms for pecuniary gains.
