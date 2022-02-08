Eight Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidates have been elected unopposed in Periya Negamum Town Panchayat in the urban local body polls being held across the State.A note from the district administration said the DMK candidates – R. Kasturi (Ward 11), T. Kalaimani (Ward 12), P. Nagaraj (Ward 14), R. Sabareeswaran (Ward 15), M. Priya (Ward 3), J. Parameswari (Ward 6), N. Devika (Ward 7) and K. Nandavel Murugan (Ward 8) were elected unopposed.Independent candidate R. Ravi (Ward 9) was also elected unopposed.The elected candidates met Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji in the city and sought his wishes..
DMK candidates elected unopposed
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
February 08, 2022 00:04 IST
Special Correspondent
COIMBATORE,
February 08, 2022 00:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 12:05:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dmk-candidates-elected-unopposed/article38394201.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story