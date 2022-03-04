DMK bags Chairperson post in four Municipalities in Namakkal

Candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got elected as the Chairpersons at four out of five Municipalities in the district. Surprising political parties, an independent became the Chairman in Kumarapalayam Municipality.

However, in Municipalities, the indirect elections saw rebellion from DMK councillors. DMK councillors contested the indirect elections to Chairperson post against party’s official candidates. At Tiruchengode, the party fielded T. Karthikeyan for the Chairperson post. However, S. Nalini, a DMK councillor in the Municipality, contested the indirect election and got elected as Chairperson by winning 18 votes in the 33-member local body.

T. Karthikeyan later contested the election to Deputy Chairperson and won against AIADMK candidate by getting 21 votes. Similarly, in Pallipalayam, M. Selvaraj of DMK contested the Chairman election against party candidate A. Amutha in the 21-member Municipality and won.

At Kumarapalayam Municipality, T. Vijai Kannan, an independent candidate got elected as the Chairman of 33-member Municipality. DMK won 14 seats, AIADMK 10 and nine seats were won by independents in the election. Vijai Kannan contested the election against DMK candidate M. Sathyasheelan. Vijai Kannan got elected as Chairman by polling 18 votes.

Among the 19 Town Panchayats, AIADMK had majority only at Venkarai Town panchayat and AIADMK councillors M. Vijayakumar and M.R. Ravindhar got elected as Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively. The Deputy Chairman election to Velur panchayat was not held due to lack of quorum.