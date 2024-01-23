District Planning committee meets in Dharmapuri

January 23, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The District Planning Committee meeting was convened here at the Collectorate by Collector K. Shanthi here.

The administration has formed a committee to evaluate the natural and human resources in the district, and determine its potential. The committee will gather data and create an information portal to calculate the district’s natural wealth. Additionally, the committee will discuss the development goals of the local bodies and assess the implementation of various schemes. The Collector stated that a district development plan will be created in accordance with the State government’s guidelines based on the surveys and assessments conducted by the District Planning Committee.

The District Planning Committee’s role also includes identifying obstacles to the district’s development, to create plans to address issues dragging its indices down, and to monitor implementation of ongoing schemes among other goals.