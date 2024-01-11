District monitoring officer reviews works in Krishnagiri

January 11, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district monitoring officer for Krishnagiri and principal secretary, Energy Department, Beela Venkatesh reviewed the functioning of schemes and progress of development projects on Thursday.

Ms. Venkatesh inspected the day crèche for children of government staff set up at the Collectorate at the initiative of Collector Sarayu. The crèche has been set up under the Integrated Child Development Services.

The monitoring officer reviewed the various flagship schemes and the progress of various works that are currently under way in the district. The implementing departments were instructed to speed up ongoing works.

Ms. Venkatesh also conducted a detailed review department-wise on the interventions vis-à-vis young pregnancies, Pudumai Penn Thittam, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, among other flagship schemes.

Accompanied by the Collector, Ms. Venkatesh also inspected the distribution of Pongal gift hampers at the civil supplies fair price outlet in Orappam panchayat in Bargur, and at the fair price outlet in Marudepalli in Krishnagiri.