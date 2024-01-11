GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District monitoring officer reviews works in Krishnagiri

January 11, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district monitoring officer for Krishnagiri and principal secretary, Energy Department, Beela Venkatesh reviewed the functioning of schemes and progress of development projects on Thursday.

Ms. Venkatesh inspected the day crèche for children of government staff set up at the Collectorate at the initiative of Collector Sarayu. The crèche has been set up under the Integrated Child Development Services.

The monitoring officer reviewed the various flagship schemes and the progress of various works that are currently under way in the district. The implementing departments were instructed to speed up ongoing works.

Ms. Venkatesh also conducted a detailed review department-wise on the interventions vis-à-vis young pregnancies, Pudumai Penn Thittam, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, among other flagship schemes.

Accompanied by the Collector, Ms. Venkatesh also inspected the distribution of Pongal gift hampers at the civil supplies fair price outlet in Orappam panchayat in Bargur, and at the fair price outlet in Marudepalli in Krishnagiri.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.