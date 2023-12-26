District Investors Meet in Hosur witnesses inking of MOUs

December 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HOSUR

The District Investors Meet 2024, convened here under the aegis of the district administration at the Industrial Innovation Hub in SIPCOT on Tuesday, witnessed 32 MSMEs (Macro, Small and Medium Enterprises) inking MoUs for cumulative investments and expansions to the tune of ₹942.68 crore in the presence of R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

Speaking of the State’s industrial policy, Mr. Sakkarapani said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had toured Japan and Singapore to propel the State towards a 1 trillion USD economy by 2030.

The minister stated that the government is committed to helping investors by removing such obstacles as land or infrastructure availability. He also mentioned a micro-level push for investments through sustained campaigns aimed at making Tamil Nadu the “first global address for investments.”

“In the last two years, the State attracted investments worth ₹2 lakh crore. The upcoming Global Investors Meet on January 7 and 9 in Chennai would augment investments further,” Mr.Sakkarapani said.

Hosur, besides its preexisting industrial ecosystem with a well-oiled MSME sector, also has a booming public infrastructure by way of roads such as the North Outer Ring Road, 4-lane road between Dharmapuri and Bengaluru; SIPCOT-III in Shoolaigiri with over 1,400 acres acquired in Nagamangalam in addition to the 2,900 acres in Phase 1 and 2 of SIPCOT, according to the Minister.