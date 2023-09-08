HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

District Development and Coordination committee meeting held in Krishnagiri

September 08, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday.

District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A meeting of District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee was held here on Friday. It was chaired by Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar at the Collectorate.

Dr. Chellakumar reviewed the functioning of the various departments and the implementation of the schemes.

He reviewed the schemes of the Union government and the State government under implementation of rural development, local bodies, Tangedco, agriculture, forest, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, animal husbandry, public works and various other departments.

Repair and desilting of channels by the Public Works Department, implementation of Housing for All scheme, Clean India Mission, Smart City programme, Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGS, Food Security Act, among others were reviewed. Progress of works undertaken under the MP local area development funds were also reviewed by Dr. Chellakumar.

Officials were instructed to expedite the works currently under progress and ensure their timely completion.

Collector K.M. Sarayu, Additional Collector Vandana Garg, and Hour Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha were among the officials present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.