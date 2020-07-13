Coimbatore

District Collector inspects fish market

Collector K. Rajamani on Monday inspected fish market, Lorry Pet and vegetable market at Ukkadam, and quarantined areas at Alagu Nagar in Kurichi and Sriram Nagar in Podanur, said a release from the district administration.

At the markets, he instructed the traders to ensure that they and their employees use mask and ask customers to use mask as well. At the quarantined areas, he instructed officials to ensure that none from within the areas stepped outside and outsiders did not enter the isolated zones.

He also asked the police personnel posted there to ensure the same.

The release said he asked the Corporation health workers posted there to ensure that all residents within the quarantined areas got medicines, Kabasura Kudineer and other medicines aimed at boosting immunity.

