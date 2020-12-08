District administration’s interventionsought in functioning of fair price shop

Mr. Murugavel alleged that a ruling party politician in-charge of the area, interfered in the functioning of the fair price shop

Alleging that there was political interference in running a fair price shop in Jambukandi, near Anaikatti, a resident submitted a petition at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday seeking the district administration’s intervention to ensure that the shop functioned.

Mr. Murugavel alleged that a ruling party politician in-charge of the area, along with a few officials, interfered in the functioning of the fair price shop. They adopted several delaying tactic to ensure that the shop did not function and that the tribal people did not benefit out of it. Therefore, the Collector should issue an order for the shop to function , Mr. Murugavel added.

M. Santha of Chinna Jambukandi Pengal Sangam also submitted a similar petition to the Collector.

‘Disburse wages’

Kovai Managaratchi Oppanda Thozhilalargal Iyakkam, an association of workers engaged on contract to the Coimbatore Corporation, has sought the district administration’s intervention in helping the workers who had not received their wages. In his petition, the association leader G.P. Marimuthu said persons whom the Corporation had engaged as night watchmen to guard its various establishments had not received their wages for the last three months.

If the workers were to ask the agency that employed them on the Corporation’s behalf, the agency’s reply was that it was unable to pay because the Corporation had failed to pay. Therefore, in the interest of the workers, the administration should ask the Corporation to clear the dues, Mr. Marimuthu added.