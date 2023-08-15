Distribution of welfare aid, cultural events mark Independence Day celebrations in Ooty

August 15, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P.Amrith, hoisted the Tricolor at the Independence Day celebrations held at the Government Arts College grounds here on Tuesday.

The Collector also handed over certificates of appreciation to 207 persons from the police and revenue departments, government servants, District Rural Development Agency, fire service, highways department, horticulture department, among others.

He distributed welfare assistance to 55 beneficiaries amounting to ₹1.56 crore.

On Tuesday, members of the public as well and government employees congregated at the venue apart from members of the indigenous Toda, Kota and Irula communities. The members of the indigenous communities performed traditional dances.

Children from the Gel Memorial Higher Secondary School, Ooty Government School for the deaf and dumb, Odaikadu Panchayat Union Middle School, Kattery N.S. Iyah Memorial Higher Secondary School, Thuneri Government Higher Secondary School, Bethlehem Girls Higher Secondary School, Aravankadu St. Anns Girls Higher Secondary School, Ooty Breeks Memorial Higher Secondary School, Thuneri Satya Sai Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Thummanatty government higher secondary school staged cultural performances at the programme.

Also present at the Independence Day celebrations was Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, K. Prabhakar, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham, and Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme, Monika Rana as well as officials from various government departments. Celebarations were also held at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.