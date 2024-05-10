GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Disney fairy castle, Niligiri mountain rail engine are star exhibits at 126th annual Ooty flower show

Thousands of tourists streamed into the Government Botanical Garden for the flower show, which is set to take place over eleven days, until May 20

Published - May 10, 2024 04:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A Disney fairy castle recreated at the 126th flower show at Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam

A Disney fairy castle recreated at the 126th flower show at Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A massive recreation of a Disney fairy castle, measuring 35 feet in height and 44 feet in length stole the show at the 126th Annual Flower Show in Udhagamandalam, that was inaugurated on Friday (May 10, 2024) morning.

According to officials, the castle, along with characters from Disney, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck, made out of more than one lakh carnations, chrysanthemums and roses, arranged painstakingly on prefabricated rafters, were the main attractions of the show.

Thousands of tourists streamed into the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) for the flower show, which is set to take place over eleven days, until May 20.

Other exhibits included a recreation of the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train engine, measuring 33 feet in length, 20 feet in height and 25 feet in width. The exhibit was reportedly created using over 80,000 chrysanthemums and carnation flowers.

An engine of the iconic Niligiri Mountain Railway recreated a the 126th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam

An engine of the iconic Niligiri Mountain Railway recreated a the 126th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The flower show was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena. Also present was Apoorva, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, B. Murugesh, Director of Agriculture, P. Kumaravel Pandian, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, and other officials from the Horticulture Department and district administration.

The Chief Secretary, along with Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, earlier in the day, inspected the functioning of the e-pass system that came into force from May 7 and will continue till June 30th. Both Mr. Meena and Ms. Aruna spoke to motorists at Kallar to obtain feedback on their experiences in procuring the passes.

Roses arranged in a display of elephants at the 19th Annual Rose Show in Udhagamandalam

Roses arranged in a display of elephants at the 19th Annual Rose Show in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The 19th Annual Rose Show was also inaugurated on Friday. Over 80,000 flowers were used to make floral exhibits using gabion statues of elephants, Indian gaur, deer, Nilgiri tahr, tigers, pandas, bears, owls and pigeons. The theme at the rose show was ‘Save Wildlife.’

A laser light show is also to be organised every evening at the Government Botanical Garden at 7 p.m.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / Tamil Nadu / flora and fauna / environment and design

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.