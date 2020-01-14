Discussion on with CM to utiliseused books, says Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan, on Tuesday, said that discussion was on with the Chief Minister to frame guidelines for collecting old textbooks from the school students and utilising them.

After inaugurating a sports facility under the Amma Youth Sports Scheme at Kullampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam here on Tuesday, he said that the National Green Tribunal has recommended better utilisation of used books from students of all classes by creating book banks. “Discussion is on with CM for implementing it”, he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the State government had sanctioned ₹ 76.24 crore for implementing Amma Youth Sports Scheme in 12,524 village panchayats, 528 town panchayats to focus on Kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, cricket and other sports.

He said that Amma Youth Sports Committees were formed in all the villages to train youth by inducting physical education teachers from nearby schools. Necessary sports materials were being provided to the village panchayats and town panchayats, he added.

The Minister said that 10 changing rooms would be constructed at Kodiveri anicut, besides installing safety railings in the bathing area. Works to convert Erode – Gobichettipalayam road into a four lane would begin soon and Bhavani – Athani – Sathyamangalam road widening work would also begin soon, he said.