Difficulty in access to schools forces children in hill areas of Erode district to turn workers

July 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

Difficulty in access to nearby schools, lack of hostel facility and poverty has forced 19 children of Agnipavi hamlet in Bargur hills, Erode district, to turn workers.

A special training centre (STC) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), which was functioning in the hamlet, was closed down on March 31, 2022. All the 25 children who were studying in the centre were mainstreamed at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Chinna Sengulam located at a distance of 3 km and at the Government Higher Secondary School at Oosur (5 km). However, out of the 25 children, only six are currently pursuing studies. The remaining 19 are working in sugarcane fields and brick kilns in the plains.

Madesh, a resident of Agnipavi hamlet, his wife and two daughters, aged 13 and 14, are working in a sugarcane field at Perumapalayam village in Nagalur panchayat in Anthiyur union. According to Madesh, his village lacks road facility and there are no vehicles to ferry children to schools. “We cannot leave our girl children alone at home and hence, they are with us at the workplace,” he said. While his two daughters cut, trim and make 150 to 200 bundles of sugarcane a day, the couple makes about 250 to 300 bundles. “We are paid ₹ 6 per bundle,” he said. He sought hostel facility either at Oosur school or at the Government Tribal Residential High School at Kongadai, so that he could send his daughters to schools.

S.C. Natraj, Director of SUDAR - a non-governmental organisation, told The Hindu there were over 750 school dropouts in the hill areas in the district and the officials need to identify and regulate them in schools. “The government should ensure each hamlet has access to schools or learning centres, hostel facilities for students in hill areas.” He wanted officials to inspect sugarcane fields and brick kilns to identify dropouts and ensure they go to schools regularly.

Mr. Natraj said that the State government had last year proposed to launch a new scheme similar to NCLP in the child labour-prone districts in the State. “As part of the scheme, special training centres will be opened in the hamlets to prevent dropouts,” he added.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, also wanted primary schools opened at Agnipavi, Vilankombai and Doddakombai tribal settlements, where access to school is difficult for children.