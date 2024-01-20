Dharmapuri garners ₹699 crore of investments through GIM, district Collector

January 20, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The recently concluded Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai has engendered investments to the tune of ₹699.17 crore for Dharmapuri, higher than the targeted investment of ₹546 crore earmarked in the run-up to the event, according to the administration.

The investments garnered for the district envisions employment for 2,567 job seekers in the district.

The two-day meet concluded on January 7 and 8 witnessed the State attracting ₹6,664,180 crore as investments, which include ₹3,79,809 crore towards industry; ₹1,35,157 crore towards service sector; ₹62,939 crore towards urban housing; ₹22,130 crore towards information technology; ₹63,573 crore towards MSMEs. The investments entail direct employment of 14,54,712 people; and an indirect employment of 12,35,945 people.

Here in Dharmapuri, the investments secured has entailed MOUs with 47 firms lending to cumulative investments of ₹699.17 crore, according to Collector K.Shanthi.

Areas of interest were identified and MOUs were inked in food processing, engineering, construction and allied industries, plastics among others.