Dharmapuri Collector inaugurates Kalloori Kanavu

Published - May 09, 2024 11:59 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has opened a toll-free guidance cell to guide and counsel students and encourage them to pursue higher education, said Collector K. Shanthi while inaugurating Kalloori Kanavu - College Dream, an initiative under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to provide career and education counselling to government school passouts, on Thursday.

Students can dial 14417 and seek guidance regarding the right course, the best institutes, application procedures, accessing education loans, how to access the higher education financial assurance scheme and also on the supplementary exams. The number will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

Several higher education institutions participated and shared information on the various courses on offer,and booklets released by the State government to guide higher education aspirants were also distributed to government school students.

