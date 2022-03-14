Deworming exercise begins in Salem, Namakkal

The National Deworming Week activities were launched by the District Collectors of Salem and Namakkal on Monday.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham launched the camp at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kottai. Senior officials took part in the event. The camp will be held between March 14 and 19 and a special camp will be conducted on March 21 for those left out. The camps will be conducted at all primary health centres, sub-health centres and anganwadi centres from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. According to officials, deworming tablets would be provided to 11,11,084 children aged between 1 and 19 and for 2,24,827 women aged between 20 and 30.

In Namakkal, District Collector Sheya P.Singh launched the camp at the Namakkal North Government Higher Secondary School here. Ms.Singh said the camps have been set up through health workers and teachers at respective places following COVID-19 safety protocols. The tablets would be distributed to 5,89,401 children aged between 1 and 19 and 1,53,830 women aged between 20 and 30.