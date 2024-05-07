Destruction of banana crop due to gale: farmers in Avinashi taluk demand compensation

May 07, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The gale in preceding days that destroyed thousands of banana trees at the stage of harvest in Thandukarampalayam and Mangarasuvalayapalayam in Avinashi taluk has left farmers in despair.

Officials of the Revenue and Horticulture departments carried out inspections to determine the extent of loss.

Lamenting of loss to the extent of several lakhs of rupees, seven farmers in Thandukaranpalayam and Mangarasuvalayapalayamhad made representations to the officials for adequate compensation.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Tiruppur District, Mohana, said the farmers had not insured the banana crops. The extent of loss would, nevertheless, be communicated to the Government, the official said.