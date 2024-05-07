GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Destruction of banana crop due to gale: farmers in Avinashi taluk demand compensation

May 07, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The gale in preceding days that destroyed thousands of banana trees at the stage of harvest in Thandukarampalayam and Mangarasuvalayapalayam in Avinashi taluk has left farmers in despair.

Officials of the Revenue and Horticulture departments carried out inspections to determine the extent of loss.

Lamenting of loss to the extent of several lakhs of rupees, seven farmers in Thandukaranpalayam and Mangarasuvalayapalayamhad made representations to the officials for adequate compensation.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Tiruppur District, Mohana, said the farmers had not insured the banana crops. The extent of loss would, nevertheless, be communicated to the Government, the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.