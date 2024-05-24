GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue preventive measures intensified in Salem Corporation

Published - May 24, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers carrying out fogging in Salem city on Friday.

Health workers carrying out fogging in Salem city on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Corporation intensified various dengue preventive measures, including fogging, considering the recent rains and instructed people to take care of their surroundings.

In Salem district for the past two weeks, rain lashed at regular intervals, especially in Corporation limits, which witnessed heavy rainfall this week. Considering the heavy summer rain, Corporation officials intensified dengue preventive measures in all the 60 wards. Sources in the Health Department said that in Salem Corporation, 14 dengue cases were reported this year (January to May 24) and the last case was reported on April 14.

The Corporation officials said that 400 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) were appointed to identify mosquito breeding sources, destroy them, and create awareness among the public. These workers will visit door-to-door in all the wards, check the breeding sources and destroy them. The workers also explain to the people how to safeguard themselves from dengue fever and how to control Aedes mosquitoes that spread dengue.

Corporation City Health Officer A. Mohan said that following the continuous rain, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander has issued directive to intensify dengue preventive measures. Based on the Commissioner’s direction, 100 DBC workers were allocated for each zone. The public should extend their cooperation to the DBC workers when they visit their houses to check for breeding sources.

The Corporation’s health workers were also engaged in removing tyres from empty land. Fever camps were conducted in places where fever cases were reported. Private hospitals will send a daily report to the Corporation regarding fever cases. Public should avoid storing drinking water for more than a week. People should keep their surroundings clean and remove stagnant water in pots, tyres, and coconut shells. If anyone suffers from fever, they should immediately approach a nearby primary health centre or government hospital. Children who look tried or vomit need medical attention, Dr. Mohan added.

